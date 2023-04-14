Man, 73, charged after lambs killed in Moray dog incident

Owners of dogs attacking and worrying livestock can now be jailed

A 73-year-old man has been charged after four lambs died in an incident with a dog in Moray.

Police Scotland said the sheep worrying incident happened in the Keith area sometime between Tuesday 21 March, and Wednesday 12 April.

Owners of dogs attacking and worrying livestock can now be imprisoned and fined up to £40,000.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Warning: This article contains images which some readers may find upsetting

Wildlife crime and environmental officer PC Hannah Corbett said: "The dog does not have to physically attack the sheep to cause them extreme stress or death.

"When you are walking dogs near livestock, please ensure that your dog is kept under control, restrained on a lead, even if you can usually trust it to recall."

It comes after a shepherd lost 16 lambs in a dog attack in a separate incident Kelty, Fife last week.

Stuart McDougall said it was a scene of "wanton destruction" at his farm, where he keeps a flock of 130 pure black-faced ewes.

A total of 301 incidents of livestock attacks by dogs were recorded by Police Scotland in 2021, with provisional figures suggesting that number dipped to 262 in 2022.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021, dog owners could be fined £40,000 and sent to prison for allowing their pet to attack or worry farmed animals.