Man, 73, identified as victim of fatal fire in Portland

Aug. 11—Portland police on Wednesday identified the person who died in an Aug. 4 house fire as 73-year-old David G. Goodell.

Police also identified the woman injured in the fire as his partner, 43-year-old Mary Ann Larrabee.

Goodell lived in the home at 107 Broadway, which was engulfed in smoke and flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 8 a.m. His body was found inside by firefighters.

Larrabee, also of Portland, was found on the front lawn and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have revealed few other details. The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation by Portland's police and fire departments and the state Fire Marshal's Office, police said Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story home, and had to pull back to knock down the flames. Broadway is off Forest Avenue, in the Riverton neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

