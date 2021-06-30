Man, 74, arrested after he allegedly robs downtown Honolulu bank

Jun. 30—Honolulu police arrested a 74-year-old man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in downtown Honolulu Monday.

The robbery occurred at First Hawaiian Bank just before 9 a.m.

Police said a man entered the bank and handed a teller a demand note. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the financial institution, police added.

Police located him in the area of Queen and Alakea streets just before 9 :30 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.