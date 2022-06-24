Man, 74, charged with criminal trespass, burglary on Duquesne University’s campus

A man with a criminal history of theft-related charges spanning decades is back in jail, and many of the crimes happened on local college campuses.

Police arrested 74-year-old Ronald Perry. Perry’s latest charges include theft, criminal trespass and burglary on Duquesne University’s campus. According to police paperwork, the crime happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the University’s administration building. The complaint states that a university employee reported Perry going to his desk and trying to remove items from his wallet. The employee said that he confronted Perry, who then ran, but campus police stopped Perry near Rockwell Hall.

Following WPXI’s request for information, Duquesne University media and communications manager Rose Ravasio issued this brief response:

“The safety and wellbeing of our campus community is always our top priority. The individual who was arrested has no connection with Duquesne University. We’re grateful that our Public Safety team responded quickly and effectively.”

In 2020, Duquesne University police charged Perry with trespassing. He had pleaded guilty to several theft-related charges stemming from previous incidents at the University of Pittsburgh, UPMC and Carnegie Mellon University as well. Some of Perry’s past crimes include forgery, unlawful access of devices and trespassing. Perry also has drug and promoting prostitution charges on his record, and some of his earliest criminal charges as an adult date back to the 1970s.

Court records indicate that Perry was unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.

TRENDING NOW:

LIVE UPDATES: Pennsylvania reacts to the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade Woman, 34, fatally shot outside of bar in Uniontown VIDEO: Wilkinsburg volunteers working to bring peace to community with $10K grant DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts