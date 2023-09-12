Man, 74, shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks in unprovoked stranger attack

A 74-year-old man waiting for a subway train on the Upper East Side was shoved onto the tracks by a screaming stranger in an unprovoked attack early Tuesday, police said.

The victim was waiting for a downtown No. 6 train at the E. 68th St.-Hunter College station when the assailant started shouting at him about 12:15 a.m., cops said.

The stranger pushed the victim onto the tracks and ran off, cops said.

An MTA employee helped the victim back onto the platform.

When cops arrived, the victim was already back on the platform but suffering cuts to his fingers and complaining of pain. Medics took him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

The shover fled the station and has not been caught.

Tuesday’s attack is the second subway shoving to take place in the MTA system in a week.

On Sept. 5, a 30-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the Grant Ave. subway station in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, during a robbery, cops said.

The assailant, who was wearing a fanny pack across his chest, knocked the victim onto the tracks in a struggle over the man’s wallet and cellphone.

The victim was able to return to the platform on his own and only suffered minor injuries, cops said.