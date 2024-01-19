Man, 74, stabbed dead in Harlem apartment: NYPD

A 74-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a Harlem apartment early Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a 5:49 a.m. 911 call found the victim unconscious, with a stab wound to his upper body, inside an apartment in a six-story building on W. 151st St. near Broadway, police said.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A person at the scene was taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives.

The murder was described by police as “domestic in nature” but it wasn’t immediately clear how the victim was related to the person taken into custody.