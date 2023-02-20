Man, 75, found beaten to death in his Coney Island apartment

A 75-year-old man was found beaten to death in his Brooklyn apartment, cops said Monday.

Donald Wallace was discovered dead early Thursday inside his Carey Gardens apartment on W. 23rd St. near Neptune Ave. in Coney Island when cops responded to a 911 call about a foul odor, police said.

At first his cause of death was unclear but police said the city Medical Examiner has now determined Wallace died of blunt force trauma to the head. His death has been deemed a homicide.

There have been no arrests.

The apartment was not broken into and it did not appear anything had been stolen, cops said.