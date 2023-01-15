Man, 77, critically injured in Near West Side fire, officials say

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after a house fire occurred early Sunday on the Near West Side, officials said.

The fire took place around 1:15 a.m. in the man’s residence within the 800 block of South Bishop Street in the Little Italy neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital for his injuries, and a woman in her 70s was also taken to Stroger in fair condition for smoke inhalation, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

