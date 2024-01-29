Man, 77, dies following one-vehicle crash Saturday

A 77-year-old Mansfield man died Saturday following injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash at Park Avenue West and Trimble Road, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Gabriel Kent was driving a 1500 Dodge Ram pickup east on Park Avenue West and failed to stop at the red light at the intersection of South Trimble Road and Park Avenue West, according to the Mansfield police crash report. The crash occurred at 11:44 a.m.

Kent apparently lost control and struck an Ohio Edison pole where the vehicle came to a final stop, police said.

Kent was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m., according to Richland County Coroner's Investigator Bob Ball. Kent's body was taken for autopsy to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office, Ball said.

