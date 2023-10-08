Man, 77, dies at motorcycle track in Park City; police investigating cause of death

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a 77-year-old man’s death at a Park City motorcycle track on Friday.

Park City police officers responded at 4:24 p.m. to an accident call at the Jeeps Motorcycle Club at 605 E 101st St. N., Park City police Sgt. Aaron Miller said in a news release.

Family of the man said he had been riding a motorcycle on the course alone. They got concerned when he did not come back after a while and went looking for him, Miller said.

Police searched the track and found the man lying on the ground not breathing. The fire department and Emergency Medical Services were called, and they pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the news release.

“ It is uncertain if the gentleman had a medical issue or if it was just an accident,” police said.

The Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office took the man’s body for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

A Facebook page for the motorcycle track said the man was a longtime motorcycle enthusiast.

“The family has given their blessing for these activities to continue, as their loved one would not want it any other way,” a Facebook post read.