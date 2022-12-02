Man, 77, extradited from Reno in connection with 1972 Waikiki murder

Dec. 2—A 77-year-old Nevada man accused of stabbing a 19-year-old woman more than 60 times in her Waikiki apartment on Jan. 7, 1972 was extradited to Honolulu from Reno today.

An Oahu grand jury indicted former Nevada deputy attorney general Tudor Chirila Jr. on Sept, 23 on a charge of second-degree murder. He was arrested at 5:30 p.m. today by Honolulu police and is being held in lieu of $ 1million bail.

Chirila was 26 at the time of Nancy Elaine Anderson's Jan. 7, 1972, killing. He was charged Sept. 12 with murder by criminal complaint in Honolulu District Court. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest and denied him bail. Reno, Nev., police arrested Chirila on Sept. 13.

Anderson had recently moved to Hawaii from Michigan and was working at the Ala Moana Center McDonald's restaurant when she was allegedly killed by Chirila, at the time a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.

According to Anderson's roommate, she saw Nancy talking to two men selling silverware prior to her death. The roommate said she went to nap. When she woke up she found Anderson unresponsive and covered in blood in their unit at Coral Terrace Apartments on Aloha Drive.

In December 2002 the DNA of an unknown male was obtained from the several pieces of evidence processed a year earlier and uploaded to a national database. No suspect match was found at the time.

In 2019, Honolulu police Det. Michael Ogawa contacted Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia to help identify potential suspects based on the DNA. In December 2019, Parabon contacted HPD with Chirila's name.