Man, 77, fatally shoots would-be robber in South Side Burnside neighborhood, police say

A 77-year-old man fatally shot a person who tried to rob him Saturday afternoon on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 12:30 p.m., the man was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street in the Burnside neighborhood when a vehicle driving through the alley pulled up next to him, police said.

An assailant got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property.

The 77-year-old took out his own gun and shot at the would-be robber, hitting him in the head and chest, police said. The attempted robber, whose identity was not released, died at the scene, police said.

The 77-year-old man was not injured.

Both guns were found at the scene, police said. The 77-year-old man had a valid firearm owners identification card and conceal carry license.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry