Man, 78, is killed and DUI suspected in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Fresno County.

The crash took place just before 2:30 p.m. at Millerton Road near Marina Drive.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said a 35-year-old was driving a 2016 blue Chevy Silverado west on Millerton and a 78-year-old was headed east in a 2018 white Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses reported the Chevy was driving recklessly, crossed over a double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into the Toyota, Salas said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Chevy suffered major injuries.

The driver of the Chevy is being investigated on suspicion of DUI, Salas said.