Man, 78, is killed and DUI suspected in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Fresno County.
The crash took place just before 2:30 p.m. at Millerton Road near Marina Drive.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said a 35-year-old was driving a 2016 blue Chevy Silverado west on Millerton and a 78-year-old was headed east in a 2018 white Toyota Tundra.
Witnesses reported the Chevy was driving recklessly, crossed over a double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into the Toyota, Salas said.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Chevy suffered major injuries.
The driver of the Chevy is being investigated on suspicion of DUI, Salas said.