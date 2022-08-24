Man, 79, missing from Bluffton facility since Tuesday. Public asked to help in search

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout as they search for a Bluffton man who has been missing from an elderly care facility since Tuesday evening, according to an alert sent by the Bluffton Police Department on Tuesday night.

Jack Tribble, 79, is a resident at The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility located at 3035 Okatie Highway. He was last seen leaving the residence on foot at 6 p.m. Tuesday, wearing black pants, a white shirt, a tan jacket and an orange hat.

Tribble is about 5-foot-10 with a slender build and grayish-brown hair, according to the alert.

Police are searching the immediate area surrounding the facility and surveying broader areas along U.S. 278 and U.S. 170 to the May River Road traffic circle. Authorities are using multiple resources to locate Tribble, including on-foot search parties, helicopters, drones, ATVs and K-9 units, according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

A frame from a security camera (left) shows Jack Tribble (right) leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility.

While on the lookout for Tribble, the public should be cognizant that he might have changed clothes since his most recent photos, Perez said.

Police are asking anyone with possible information about Tribble’s location to dial 911 or contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.