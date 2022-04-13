Man, 79, seriously injured after unknown suspect sets his shirt on fire in Chinatown

Apr. 13—A 79-year-old man was seriously injured in a suspected arson case in Chinatown this morning.

Police said the victim was walking in the Chinatown Cultural Plaza at 100 N. Beretania St. when an unknown male approached him and lit his shirt on fire shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man who suffered first-degree and second-degree burns to his back and neck. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. There are no arrests as of this afternoon.

Honolulu police are investigating.