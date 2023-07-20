Man, 80, accused of shooting his wife to death at their Sanford home

An 80-year-old man was arrested Thursday not long after shooting his 78-year-old wife to death at their home, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police said Nicholas Coulantes called 911 shortly after 8 a.m. to report that he had just shot a person at his South Summerlin Avenue home.

Investigators met him in the front yard of his home, and they discovered the body of his wife, Alexandria Coulantes, in the home.

Nicholas Coulantes was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

Detectives said they are still trying to determine why he killer her.

“This isn’t a case of who killed Alexandria. The ‘why’ Nicholas Coulantes took the life of his wife is what investigators are working hard to understand,” Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. “This is a devastating event, and we would at least like to give Alexandria’s family the answer to that question.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

