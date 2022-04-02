Man, 80, shot and critically wounded in Back of the Yards

An 80-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side, police said.

The man was in a car parked in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when an assailant the victim did not know shot him in the chest shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

The 80-year-old was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No further details were given by police.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.