Man, 80, and woman, 78, dead in apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo

Feb. 6—Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Makakilo this morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded to a residence in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street shortly before 6 a.m. today.

Police found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman dead inside the home, HPD spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said.

Positive identification of the man and woman are pending.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

