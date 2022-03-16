Man in 80s detained after wife found dead in Mission Viejo home

The Orange County Sheriff's Department detained a man in his 80s after his wife was found dead in a Mission Viejo home Tuesday, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 1 p.m. to the home in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga regarding a dead woman in her 80s, the department said in a Twitter post.

The home is located in Casta Del Sol, a gated 55-and-over community, sheriff's officials said.

"Deputies arrived and determined the circumstances of the woman’s death are suspicious," the department said.

The woman's husband was detained, and the incident is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Sheriff's Department said it did not believe there was a threat to public safety.

Additional details were not available Tuesday evening.

