Man, 81, extradited to Belfast from Canada over alleged sex offences

An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland dating back to the 1970s.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man was extradited to Belfast from Canada on Friday morning.

He was arrested by virtue of an international warrant, police said.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday 16 September.

"The arrest is another example of partnership working between Canadian authorities and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit," Det Ch Insp Jill Duffie said in a statement.