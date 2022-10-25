Man, 81, pleads not guilty in beating death of ex-wife at Ala Moana apartment

Oct. 25—An 81-year-old Oxnard, Calif., man this morning pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his ex-wife, a longtime secretary at the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu.

Rogelio Canilao appeared in person for his arraignment, which was continued to today after his public defender requested a Tagalog interpreter at his original arraignment Thursday.

The court set trial for Dec. 26 before Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville.

Canilao was indicted Oct. 12 in the death of Teresita Canilao, allegedly bashing her face with a wooden stool the night of Oct. 6 in her Sheridan Street apartment in the Ala Moana area.

Canilao remains held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail, as Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama found he poses a flight risk.