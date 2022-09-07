Man, 82, slashed with machete, pepper sprayed in unprovoked Manhattan street attack, stranger in her 20s arrested

An 82-year-old man was slashed with a machete and pepper sprayed in an unprovoked attack from a stranger on a Lower Manhattan street Wednesday morning, police said.

A suspect in her 20s was taken into custody. Police say she came up on the victim from behind about 8:25 a.m. as he walked near Stone St. and Broadway, slashing and spraying him.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where is expected to recover, police said.

The suspect was nabbed by MTA police officers and held until NYPD cops from the 1st Precinct arrived. She was being questioned at the stationhouse hours after the attack and has not yet been charged.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she said anything to the victim but police said the attack was unprovoked.