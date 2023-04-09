Man, 83, stabbed dead in Brooklyn NYCHA housing in suspected knifing spree that left woman wounded: NYC cops

An 83-year-old man was knifed in a Brooklyn public housing building on Saturday — and detectives believe his death is linked to another knifing an hour earlier 2 1/2 blocks away, said cops.

The man was found dead in a building at NYCHA’s Wyckoff Gardens complex, on Nevins St. near Baltic St. in Boerum Hill, around 2:20 p.m., said police.

The victim was stabbed several times in his neck and right arm, said cops. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. His name had not been released by Saturday night.

The city Medical Examiner has yet to determine the victim’s cause of death. Police classified the incident as a homicide.

An hour earlier, cops responding to a 911 call for an assault on Nevins St. just 2 1/2 blocks away found a 31-year-old woman with a slash wound on her right thigh.

Medics rushed the woman to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she was in stable condition.

Police released photos of the man wanted for questioning in both knifings.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a baseball cap under a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Another photo shows him sporting a blue hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored, abstract graphic on the front.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a 19-year-old man in Manhattan was fatally shot in the head in Manhattan.

Police found the wounded man about 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Ave. and E. 132nd St. in East Harlem. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. No arrests were reported in the case by late Saturday.

Anyone with information about the Brooklyn or Manhattan incidents can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.