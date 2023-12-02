Man, 84, dead after explosion destroys neighbour's house

The house was completely destroyed in the blast

An 84-year-old man has died after an explosion at his neighbour's house in Edinburgh.

Two people aged, 43 and 54, were also taken to hospital following the blast in the Baberton area of the city.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Baberton Mains Avenue at about 22:25 on Friday.

A force spokesperson said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and we are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies."

One eyewitness told BBC Scotland News she could smell gas at the scene.

On Saturday a neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was like a bomb going off."

The house was completely destroyed and the force of the blast shook dozens of properties nearby.

Rubble, including large chunks of masonry, was strewn across the street and several cars were also damaged.

Gas engineers and police officers at the scene

Neighbour Arthur McAnna, 83, was in the back bedroom of his home when he heard the blast.

The retired firefighter, who lives across the road, said: "Previously my wife had been sitting at the window and she had just gone up in front of me.

"So we both missed the explosion, luckily, when the windows got blown in."

Mr McAnna, who is now living with his daughter, said the roof of his home was also damaged as well as a door panel.

Arthur McAnna lives across the road from the house which exploded

Asked to describe the explosion, he said: "It was scary. So unexpected.

"There is structural damage to houses all around."

Mr McAnna knew the victim and added: "It is sad."

The blast happened at about 22:25 on Friday

Alison Broadhurst, 26, was getting ready for bed in her home a street away when there was a huge bang that shook her house.

"I thought something had hit the roof of my house, it was terrifying," she said.

"I went downstairs into the street and all the car alarms were going off."

Ms Broadhurst said she walked around the corner and saw that a house had been destroyed.

She added: "I think it was a semi-detached house.

"I could smell gas and then I could hear the sirens of the emergency services getting closer and closer."

Destroyed house

Edinburgh explosion

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances and specialist services were involved in the operation but were stood down at 06:39 on Saturday.

Gas distributor SGN confirmed it was brought in to assist 999 crews.

A spokeswoman said: "Our engineers worked with the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity in Baberton Mains Avenue was made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the man who has tragically died as well as those who have been injured.

"While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause."

Locals survey the damage from behind the police cordon

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the SNP's Joanna Cherry KC said: "I am so sad to read of this terrible tragedy in #Baberton and just before Xmas."

The Edinburgh South West MP also shared her contact details and offered her assistance to the family affected.

Sue Webber, a Scottish Tory MSP for the Lothian region, wrote on social media: "Such tragic news, in such a close community.

"Thank you to all the emergency services that attended.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this incident."

A neighbouring property was also extensively damaged in the blast

And Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh City Council, said: "This is incredibly sad news for the city and all of our thoughts are with those affected.

"We're very grateful to the emergency services who responded so quickly and tirelessly last night, evacuating the scene and making the surrounding area safe.

"I know that council officers assisted into the early hours of this morning and continue to stand ready to support all agencies and the local community."