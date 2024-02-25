Man, 84, dies in Ross County crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Ross County.

At 7:15 p.m., a woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu with a male passenger northwest on Wilson Run Road near Back Hollow Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The car went off the side of the road and hit a pole.

Man run over by monster truck in Marion

The man, 84-year-old Willard Tackett Sr. from Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly and died as a result of his injuries. The female driver sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.