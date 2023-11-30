Man, 87, killed in Lincoln County crash involving tractor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An 87-year-old man has died following a crash involving a tractor pulling a double tanker.

Alfred Smith, of Cortez, Colorado died after he was injured in the crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

It took place on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. along State Route 375 eastbound, west of Old Mill Street in Lincoln County.

A tractor pulling a double tanker was traveling on State Route 375 eastbound and slowed to make a right turn into a parking lot along the route and Old Mill Street. Smith was the driver of a Ford F-150 which was traveling behind the tractor, braked, and skidded into the right gravel shoulder. Then the front side of the Ford hit the front tanker, according to NSP.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway

Patrol – Southern Command M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction

Team). The fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 67th fatal crash, resulting in 81 fatalities for 2023.

