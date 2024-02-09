A man, 90, died in the crash. The other driver has been sentenced for DUI manslaughter

An Ocala man arrested several years ago on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and DUI personal injury has accepted a plea deal negotiated by prosecutors and his lawyer.

Pursuant to that deal, Troy Eugene Allen Miller Jr. was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison followed by five years of probation. Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti was the presiding judge.

Handcuffed and shackled, Miller appeared in court and stood beside his lawyer, John Klein, at the podium. Miller, whose 26th birthday is Feb. 10, did not say anything before his sentencing.

Miller must abide by certain restrictions while on probation. He must complete a substance abuse program and attend a victim impact panel. He cannot consume any alcohol or illegal substances and is subject to random drug screening at his own expense. His driver's license has been permanently revoked.

He also has to pay two separate restitution orders totaling close to $370,000.

Miller has 1,532 days of credit for time already served at the county jail. He has been locked up since 2019.

About the crash

Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney read aloud a letter from Betty Ehlenburg, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The woman said she's a Christian and asked God for guidance. The woman said God told her she should forgive, which she has done. Despite that forgiveness, Ehlenburg said she cannot forget.

File picture of the crash scene in 2019

In April 2019, FHP officials said, Miller was driving a 2001 Chevy SUV and failed to negotiate a curve in the 13000 block of Southeast 100th Avenue. He crossed the double yellow line and the SUV slid sideways, hitting a Toyota Camry driven by James Barnett.

Miller was ejected and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said Ehlenburg, now 91, and Barnett, both of Summerfield, were wearing seat belts.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the Camry and remove the doors on the driver’s side to free the driver, who had life threatening injuries. Ehlenburg had neck and back injuries.

Test showed Miller had several drugs in his system, including cocaine. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.143, which is nearly twice the state's legal limit of 0.08.

Barnett died two months after the crash. He was 90.

