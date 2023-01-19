Man in I-93 high-speed chase rented BMW with car-sharing app

Jan. 19—A Connecticut man faces multiple charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, after a police pursuit on I-93 last month that officials say reached speeds of 127 mph.

Benjamin Saxon, 22, of East Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the Dec. 8 pursuit through five central New Hampshire communities.

That night, shortly after 10 p.m., a state trooper tried to stop a 2018 BMW that passed her cruiser going more than 100 mph on I-93 in Tilton, but the driver only sped up, according to a news release. A pursuit continued through Sanbornton, Meredith, New Hampton and Plymouth, where the driver left the interstate.

Police found the vehicle, but the driver had fled.

During the chase, the driver of the vehicle "traveled at excessive speeds, exhibited lane control issues and extinguished their lights while driving in attempts to evade police," officials said in the news release.

Investigators learned that the driver, later identified as Saxon, had rented a vehicle using a car-sharing phone app called "Turo" — described by state police as "Airbnb for vehicles."

Saxon is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of disobeying an officer, reckless operation, unauthorized use of rental property, falsifying physical evidence, and operating without lights. He was released on personal recognizance with a court hearing set for Feb. 16.