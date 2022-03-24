Man abandons premature newborn baby on hood of stranger’s car, Connecticut police say

Authorities are investigating after a man abandoned a newborn infant, leaving the baby on the hood of a stranger’s car and driving away, Connecticut State Police say.

It happened in the town of Mansfield, just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to a CSP release.

A woman told police she saw a “heavy set” man walk up to her car and place the baby on top of it, before getting into a “dark colored vehicle” and leaving.

After the woman called 911, the child was taken to a hospital, the release said.

The baby had been born premature, between 28 to 30 weeks into pregnancy. The child was in stable condition, according to police.

Pregnancies tend to last around 40 weeks, experts say. Infants delivered before 37 weeks are considered premature, and births at 28 weeks or sooner are “extremely preterm.”

Police are searching for the man who abandoned the baby. He is described as having short, dark hair and was wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt and jogging pants of the same color.

Anyone with information can contact CSP investigators at 860-896-3236 or email Matthew.hogan@ct.gov

