Man abducted at gunpoint in Frayser, police say

A man was abducted at gunpoint and was driven away in a car by two men Thursday morning in Frayser, Memphis Police said.

The victim, who according to police is Byrion Sorrell, was last seen around 10:02 a.m. being driven away in a black, two-door Honda Accord.

Both suspects were described as Black men. One of the men has a diamond piercing in his upper left cheek, armed with an AR-15.

If you know anything about this case, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: