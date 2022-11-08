Man aboard JetBlue flight to Detroit from New York exposed himself, officials say

The McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus in January 2017.

A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon at Detroit Metro Airport after reports the passenger exposed himself on a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit, the Wayne County Airport Authority said.

It is unclear exactly what the man did or whether he was charged.

The airport authority offered few details, saying the incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. and police responded.

The case was turned over to the FBI.

