Man accepts plea deal in 2016 beating of mother and son

A Pueblo man was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served in connection to a 2016 assault after accepting a plea deal he'd previously refused in late March.

Charles Evans, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful sexual contact, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the assault on a mother and son on New Year's Eve in 2016. With time served, Evans will have to serve only 11 years.

Evans was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, sexual assault and two counts of first-degree burglary. If convicted by a jury of his peers, Evans would have likely spent the remainder of his life in prison, as Judge Deborah Eyler cautioned at a hearing in late March, when Evans rejected the same plea deal.

The agreement was revisited and signed by Evans on July 19. In addition to his prison sentence he will be required to register as a sex offender and complete five years of parole, according to the plea agreement.

One of the two victims took issue with the prosecution allowing Evans to take the plea deal after it had been been formally withdrawn in March and claimed she was not consulted.

She said she had previously been told that the deal would not be offered again after it was initially rejected.

In a letter to The Chieftain, the victim stated the sentence Evans received was not nearly enough and expressed concern that he may get out early for good behavior while in prison.

The victim pointed to her son's severe traumatic brain injury in the case, saying that the 19-year-old's life had been "taken away" by Evans' actions. "He hadn't been given the chance to start his life and he never will," she said.

Evans' attack shattered the right side of her son's skull, she said, causing severe nerve damage to the left side of his body, and as a result, he is now bound to a wheelchair.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner stated that the victim was consulted at all points and kept aware of what was going on.

"She was informed of the deal and present in court when it was done. We also met with her in advance of the trial, went over the plea. It was a cordial conversation, and she agreed with our approach and resolution of the case."

"We want the public and media to know that we fully coordinate with our victims so that they know what is happening procedurally and substantively," Chostner said. "If a victim does not agree with our approach, they should let us know that. That didn’t happen in this case, and we proceeded accordingly."

The charges against Evans stemmed from a sexual assault and beating on the night of Dec. 31, 2016, when a woman woke up to find a large man standing over her bed. The man began beating her with a hammer and began to rape her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hearing the commotion, her adult son came in to the room to defend her and was beaten unconscious. His injuries were so severe that surgeons had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

He was not expected to survive but emerged from a coma in December 2018 — two years after the attack.

In an interview with police, the son identified Evans as the man who had attacked him and his mother. He said he remembered being hit repeatedly with a hammer and thinking he was going to die.

His mother also sustained severe injuries. A blood-stained hammer was recovered at the scene, and the bedroom where the attack allegedly took place was covered in blood, the affidavit said.

