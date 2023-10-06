Man accepts plea deal in Golden Gate Estates homicide; sentenced to life

A man accused of murdering a woman in Golden Gate Estates, arrested out-of-county in March, pleaded no contest Thursday and was sentenced to life.

Racine Raphael, 71, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder before Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan.

He was arrested in Glades County following the March 14 homicide, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced.

Raphael was arrested on a Collier County warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Raphael was moved to Collier County from Glades County on March 20 and is being booked into the Naples Jail Center.

A family member checking on the victim found the woman's body at the home about 11 p.m. March 14 in the 3500 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast, in Golden Gate Estates, deputies said. They did not release the woman's name.

Authorities said Raphael hit the victim with his fists and a metal bar. He also stomped and kicked her.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man gets life in Golden Gate Estates homicide