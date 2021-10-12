Man accepts plea deal in machete attack on young boy at Kentucky basketball court

A man has accepted a plea agreement in the basketball court machete assault of a 9-year-old boy from Covington in May 2019, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders is recommending an eight-year prison sentence for Estevan Portugues, 38, according to the prosecutor ‘s office. Portugues entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt. He will be deported to Guatemala after he is released from prison.

The victim, now 12, has fully recovered from his injuries.

According to court records, the 9-year-old boy was on a basketball court with his brother and cousin when three unknown men approached them carrying weapons, including a machete. The kids subsequently ran toward their homes but the 9-year-old was stabbed in the back by Portugues.

When police responded, they found the boy with a stab wound on his upper right back that was bleeding heavily, according to court records.

“Luckily the victim’s shoulder blade kept him from being seriously injured,” Sanders said. “An inch or two in either direction and it could have been life-threatening.”

Officers spoke with the boy’s brother, who gave eyewitness testimony that ultimately identified Portugues as the one with the machete, per court documents. The other two men involved were Herman Garcia and Alberto Garcia.

According to court documents, the brother saw Portugues and the others watching the boys play basketball for three minutes before approaching them. When Portugues stepped on the court, Portugues slammed the machete on the ground and said, “You remember me?”

Portugues was very intoxicated at the time of the incident, so much so that he doesn’t remember it, according to the commonwealth’s attorney. Sanders said the Alford plea was appropriate in the case given the circumstances.

“Police tried to interrogate this defendant immediately after the attack but the defendant was so intoxicated the Spanish speaking officer couldn’t understand him,” Sanders said.

Portugues was originally charged with second-degree assault but later indicted on attempted murder.

Sanders intended on convicting Portugues on the attempted murder charge until a key witness, Keyshawn McCoy, now 18, was charged with murder in the death of Michael Bishop. He’s also accused of shooting Bishop’s spouse, Alisha Haywood. Bishop and Haywood are the parents of Portugues’ victim. The shooting followed an altercation.

According to a report from FOX19, Bishop was shot multiple times in the chest while Haywood was shot in the leg. Bishop died at the scene while Bishop survived her injuries after a trip to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“This poor kid has obviously lived through more trauma in his twelve years than most people experience in a lifetime,” Sanders said. “Resolving this case without putting him through a trial was in everyone’s best interests” Sanders said.

Portugues will appear before Kenton Circuit Judge Gregory Bartlett for final sentencing on Nov. 22.