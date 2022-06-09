Man accepts plea deal, sentenced to prison for attempted abduction of girl at school bus stop

The man who police said grabbed a girl as she waited at her school bus stop in Coraopolis back in January has accepted a plea deal.

William Gorring has been sentenced to four-and-a-half to nine years in prison, plus five years of probation and a lifetime sex offender registration.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped the aggravated assault charges. He pleaded guilty to criminal attempted kidnapping, criminal attempted interference of custody of a minor, unlawful restraint of a minor, and false imprisonment of a minor.

The victim’s mom told Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca she’s relieved the court case is over and is satisfied with the outcome.

In January, the girl had been alone at the bus stop, located at McCabe Avenue and School Street, when Gorring allegedly grabbed her and attempted to drag her away.

The girl dropped to the ground to protect herself as the school bus pulled up, according to her testimony.

The victim said she made eye contact with the bus driver, who then yelled her name. Gorring ultimately took off.

According to the criminal complaint, the young victim boarded the bus to school and then provided police with a description of Gorring. He was taken into custody shortly after that.

