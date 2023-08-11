Man accepts plea offer in 2022 traffic death

A man charged with the traffic death of a Kings Mountain man pleaded guilty in court Wednesday, then withdrew it before finally accepting the plea arrangement offered by the state.

According to prosecutors, Christopher William Mullinax was driving a box truck on North Piedmont Avenue in Kings Mountain on Sept. 22, 2022, when he swerved to avoid a car preparing to make a left hand turn into a driveway and hit 76-year-old Kenneth Wayne Mull’s car head-on. Mull spent 12 days in the hospital with serious injuries before he died.

According to information given in court, Mull was speeding and driving without a license. He was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Wednesday, Mullinax pleaded guilty to reckless driving, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

According to his attorney, David Teddy, both the state and defense were expecting Mullinax to receive a sentence of probation but instead, Judge Robert Ervin gave him a 30-day split sentence.

Teddy said Wednesday no one was prepared for that outcome and initially they were hoping to work something out down the road or it would go to trial.

By Thursday, Teddy said they ultimately decided to accept the deal.

“We're going to do the deal,” he said. “The bottom line is both the state and the defense contemplated probation…The plea was withdrawn, but we are accepting what the judge wanted to see happen.”

Mull’s daughter, who gave a victim’s impact statement during a prior court date, spoke again Wednesday and advocated for a stiffer sentence than just probation for all the pain and suffering they endured and her mother’s loss of a partner and caregiver.

“I know Mr. Mullinax didn’t set out to kill him, but he did,” she said.

She said he has a prior record and was speeding the day he crashed into Mull’s car.

“He was negligent,” she said. “We do not agree with this plea deal.”

She addressed Mullinax and said she hopes he takes the sentence as a blessing and as an opportunity to do better and that he doesn’t hurt anyone else.

“You made those choices and you hurt a lot of people because of it and you need to be held accountable,” she said.

Mull’s family, gathered on the back row of the courtroom, applauded when she finished speaking.

Mullinax briefly spoke.

“I apologize to the court, DA and most of all to the victim’s family,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man accepts plea offer in 2022 traffic death