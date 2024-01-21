Man accidentally sets himself on fire, dies, Atlanta police say
A man is dead after officials say he accidentally set himself on fire.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire near the downtown connector and Central Avenue SW around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived, they located a man who was on fire. After officials put out the fire, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police said they believe the victim lived underneath the bridge and was trying to light a fire but accidentally set himself ablaze.
The death remains under investigation.
