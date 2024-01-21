Man accidentally sets himself on fire, dies, Atlanta police say

A man is dead after officials say he accidentally set himself on fire.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire near the downtown connector and Central Avenue SW around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they located a man who was on fire. After officials put out the fire, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they believe the victim lived underneath the bridge and was trying to light a fire but accidentally set himself ablaze.

The death remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: