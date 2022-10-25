Man accidentally shoots himself getting corn out of boot at corn maze
A 38-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the upper leg while at a Brooklyn Park corn maze on Saturday morning, police said.
The accidental shooting occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze at 8001 109th Ave. N.
The man had been near the corn pit — a pile of shelled corn akin to a sandbox — and was bending over at the waist removing corn from his boot when the firearm he was carrying on his hip discharged, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Detectives are still working to determine why the firearm discharged.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Police say he had a valid permit to carry and was legally carrying the firearm. No other injuries or property damage was reported. The festival resumed normal operation after the incident.
