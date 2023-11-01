Man accidentally shoots himself outside North Texas Walmart with stolen gun, police say

A man accidentally shot and injured himself with a stolen gun outside a Lake Worth Walmart, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 6360 Lake Worth Blvd. regarding a shots fired call, Lake Worth police said on X Wednesday morning. A man told them he was waiting in the parking lot for his girlfriend and thought someone was approaching his vehicle. He reflexively pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg.

Police said the pistol the man used had been stolen in North Richland Hills. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will be charged with theft of a firearm at a later time, according to the social media post.

