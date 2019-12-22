Man accidentally shoots himself while trying to steal puppy

A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while trying to steal a puppy in Ontario, Canada, 20 December, 2019: Peel Regional Police

An armed robber accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to steal a puppy from its owner.

The owner had arranged to sell the nine-week-old American bulldog, named Tarzan, to a man through who made contact through a buying-and-selling website.

But when the owner arrived at the agreed meeting place in Brampton, Canada, and handed the puppy to the buyer, he refused to pay and pointed a gun in the victim’s face.

The robber then ran off with the dog but accidentally shot himself in the leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

The dog's seller called the police, who tracked down the suspect before arresting him and giving him medical attention.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Peel Regional Police said.

A government-issued 45-calibre Colt handgun was recovered from the area and the puppy was returned to its owner unharmed.

A 20-year-old man from Brampton was charged with robbery and firearm related offences following the incident on Friday.

The suspect, who has not been named, was due to appear at Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday.