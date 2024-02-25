Man accidentally shoots, kills mom when he grabs gun to investigate noise, TX cops say

A Texas man accidentally shot and killed his mother when he heard a noise at night and went to investigate, San Antonio police told news outlets.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home on the city’s south side at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, the department told WOAI.

A man heard a noise coming from the backyard and went to get his gun before checking it out, police told KSAT. But when he grabbed the weapon, it fired, sending a round through a wall and hitting his mother in the chest while she was in her bedroom, police told the station.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but the woman, who was around 80 years old, died at the scene, police told WOAI.

Officials have not publicly identified the woman or her son, who investigators say is in his 60s, KENS reported.

An investigation is underway and police have not said whether or not the man will face charges, according to the outlet.

