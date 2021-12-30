Man ‘accidentally shot himself’ Wednesday night, Fort Worth police say

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene at the Sierra Vista Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, around 10:30 p.m, after a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the injury was self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.