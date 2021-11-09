Man accidentally shot and killed by SC gun store owner inside store

One man was killed in a South Carolina gun store after the business’ owner told sheriff’s deputies he mistook a firearm for a BB gun.

Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies responded to Coastal Firearms on Cainhoy Road in Charleston last Tuesday for a report of a man who had been shot in the “lower face,” according to an incident report.

First responders declared Stefan Mrgan, 36, dead at the scene at 5:48 p.m. Store owner Jon Whitley told the deputy he accidentally shot Mrgan with a Glock 17 “after mistaking it for a BB gun,” the report reads.

A witness told investigators Whitley and Mrgan had been “having a conversation like normal” inside the store when the witness heard a “loud bang,” then saw Mrgan fall to the ground “bleeding.”

Investigators took possession of Whitley’s Glock as part of the investigation. The store owner was not arrested at the scene.