Man accidentally stabs 11-year-old while trying to scare him in haunted house

An actor at an Ohio fair's haunted house stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot while trying to scare him.

A worker in the popular 7 Floors of Hell attraction attempted to scare the child while holding a real bowie knife, striking his foot while stabbing the ground next to the boy, a police report said.

The knife pierced the child's croc shoes and cut his big toe.

“He walked up to my son and he was holding the knife and his intentions were to scare him, but my son responded to him by saying, ‘That's fake. I'm not scared,’” the mother of the stabbed boy, Karen Bednarski, said. “I'm highly upset."

The employee responsible was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Pogozelski, News 5 Cleveland reported.

Rodney Geffert, president of Night Scream Entertainment, which owns the 7 Floors of Hell attraction, insists that the incident was accidental. “I guess he got a little too close. It was a complete accident and poked the boy’s toe,” said Geffert.

Bednarski says she felt as if the incident was being brushed off by the 7 Floors of Hell staff.

“They just kept saying accidents happen, accidents happen,” Bednarski explained. She also said that the staff initially denied her son first aid. "They told me that they were not certified to administer first aid," she said.

Police confiscated the knife from Pogozelski, who said he brought the weapon from home and admits that “using the knife was not a good idea."

Geffert says employees are not allowed to touch customers and are only allowed to use the rubber prop knives provided by his company.

“The police took the knife and I made it real clear with him, you don't go to your vehicle and get something out like that. We just don't do that,” Geffert explained.

A summons was sent to Pogozelski after Bednarski decided to press charges over the incident.

Lt. Tom Walker with the Berea Police Department confirmed that Pogozelski was charged.

“The biggest thing for me is, you know, I don't understand the mental state of this man,” Bednarski said. “There's got to be something wrong with him, and he should not be working at an establishment like that. That's what makes me upset."

Tags: News, Halloween, Ohio, children

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Man accidentally stabs 11-year-old while trying to scare him in haunted house