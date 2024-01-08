Man accused in 100-mph south Sacramento pursuit crashed into officer’s car, police say

The Sacramento Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening a woman with a spear Sunday night and then fleeing from police on a high-speed chase, weaving throughout south Sacramento and Highway 99.

Officers were called by the suspect’s son about 10:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of 71st Avenue after his parents got into an argument and began slashing each other’s tires, according to radio dispatches. The father also threatened the caller’s mom with a spear before fleeing the residence in the Meadowview neighborhood, dispatches said.

The man drove throughout the Meadowview, Valley Hi Laguna and Parkway neighborhoods before getting onto Highway 99, according to radio dispatches and Police Department spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble, where police estimated he drove about 99 mph. Officers attempted to deploy spike strips at Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard but were unsuccessful.

About five minutes later, officers successfully used spike strips to stop him around Florin and 25th Street, radio dispatches said.

Police arrested a 54-year-old Sacramento man, who’s also accused of hitting a police car with an officer in it. The officer didn’t suffer injuries, Gamble said.

The suspect faces five felony charges: assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence causing injury or death, driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08%, evading police officers causing serious bodily injury and evading peace officers.

He was in custody as of Friday morning at the Sacramento County Main Jail with bail set at $150,000, online jail records showed.