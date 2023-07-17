Man accused of 12 rape cases during 2018 receives sentence

BEAVER ― After about five years in the Beaver County court system, a man accused of several assaults throughout the county has been sentenced.

Online court records show that Jonathan Vance, 37, was sentenced recently to up to 10 years and 10 months in prison, as well as 12 years of probation, for several assaults against women at different points over a 15-month period that began in 2016. Vance pleaded "nolo contendere," a plea in which he admits no guilt, and several sets of charges were dropped by prosecutors during April and May of this year.

Vance was arrested in 2018 after 12 women accused the White Township man of picking them up in Beaver Falls and taking them to a secondary location where they were assaulted. At the time, many of the women told the court that they were accepting money for sex at the time of the incidents. Many of the women described violent interactions with Vance in which he used weapons to force them into sexual acts.

Throughout the cases' five years in court, several of the cases were dropped, dismissed or moved to surrounding county's court systems for various reasons. In April and May of this year, three of the remaining cases came to a close as Vance pleaded nolo contendere to two felony charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Man previously accused of 12 Beaver County rapes receives sentence