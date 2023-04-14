Man accused of 13 felonies in shooting that killed 2, injured 1

Apr. 13—A man accused of gunning down two people while also shooting and injuring a third person in south Bakersfield was arrested and booked into jail Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Union Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday and found two men riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, who later die.

KCSO began receiving multiple 911 calls about another unknown situation in which a man reportedly took someone's car while also allegedly shooting another person in the 200 block of Adams Street, a news release said.

The third victim suffered minor injuries.

Brian Castellon was arrested in this incident and booked on suspicion of 13 felonies, including two charges of first-degree murder, two charges of attempted murder, assault and carrying a loaded firearm as a criminal street gang member.