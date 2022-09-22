Man accused of 1972 killing fighting extradition

Reuters

The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group set up after World War Two, but its leader Giorgia Meloni, expected to be Italy's next prime minister, has looked to distance herself from the far-right and says her party is mainstream conservative. Critics, however, say fascist sympathisers still flourish in its ranks and La Repubblica newspaper published this week a social media comment posted eight years ago by party candidate Calogero Pisano, hailing Hitler as a "great statesman".