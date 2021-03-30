Man accused of 2 burglaries in Glastonbury

Mar. 30—GLASTONBURY — A local man was being held today in lieu of $200,000 bond after being charged Monday with breaking into a woman's home twice this month when she was present.

Chuncy Michael Webb, 34, of 28 Cooper Drive is charged with first-degree burglary, which carries up to 20 years in prison, in each of the incidents. The burglaries occurred March 2 and Monday, online court records show.

He also is charged with a felony count of violation of a family violence protective order and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in each incident. He is charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in the March 2 incident and with interfering with an emergency call and interfering with police in Monday's incident.

Webb was being held Tuesday at the Hartford Correctional Center, according to online Department of Correction records.

In Monday's incident, someone called police to report screaming coming from a house on Cooper Drive, police said.

Police say Webb is prohibited from contacting the woman by a family violence protective order and entered the home unlawfully. When the woman tried to call police, he tried to take her phone from her, police said. They say he ran from the home and struggled with officers when they caught him after a foot chase.

Police say Webb is facing multiple arrest warrants in domestic cases in Glastonbury and Hartford. The March 2 burglary case, in which he is accused of assaulting the woman, is one of them.