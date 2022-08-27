Man accused of 2 counts of aggravated assault

Aug. 26—An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after two people said he pointed a gun at them during an argument.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a call about a disturbance in the 400 block of North Nancy Avenue and when they arrived, a 54-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man told them they'd gone to the home to pick up some belongings and got into an altercation with Braylin Bryant, 23.

During the altercation, the couple said Bryant pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at them. According to the report, deputies found a 9mm Ruger in Bryant's possession.

Bryant was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years. Bryant was released from the Ector County jail after posting surety bonds totaling $70,000.